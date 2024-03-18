Sexual assault allegations against Rep. Leslie Herod "unsubstantiated," judge rules

A Denver judge has ruled that a sexual assault allegation against state Rep. Leslie Herod from another prominent Democrat is not credible. Why it matters: The accusations against Herod, which were made on social media in 2023, simmered in the background during her bid for Denver mayor last year, and created turmoil within the Colorado Democratic Party.

Driving the news: The Feb. 12 ruling from Judge Clarisse Gonzales, released by Herod's attorney to the media a month later, came after two days of testimony and evidence that looked at a romantic encounter between Herod and Sheena Kadi that occurred four years ago.

Kadi, who is currently the spokesperson for Colorado Treasurer Dave Young and the state Democratic Party, said it was not consensual.

However, the judge found Kadi's claims were "incredible on 100% of the facts that were asserted," according to a partial transcript of the hearing provided by Herod's attorney to CPR and the Denver Post.

Zoom in: The court fight began after Kadi sought a temporary restraining order against Herod on Jan. 11 this year for physical intimidation after the two crossed paths at the state Capitol on the opening day of the legislative session, CPR reports.

The judge dismissed that claim, and instead granted Herod a one-year protection order against Kadi. The document details limited interactions where the two can be near each other in work-related situations.

What they're saying: "I'm grateful that there was a process to have my voice be heard," Herod told the Post in an interview. "It just never should have gotten to this point."

The other side: Kadi did not reply to a message from Axios Denver seeking comment Monday. She also declined to respond to other media outlets about the court order.

Between the lines: Kadi and other Democrats publicly detailed a toxic work environment in Herod's legislative office during the mayor's race, which hurt her bid. Herod finished a distant fifth place in the 10-way contest.

What we're watching: Based on the judge's order, Democratic Party chair Shad Murib is calling on Kadi to resign her position as the state party's elected vice chair for public relations and marketing.