Tieghan Gerard's favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Alayna Alvarez
Tieghan Gerard Thanksgiving Half Baked Harvest
The herb and butter roasted turkey. Photo courtesy of Half Baked Harvest

For this year's Thanksgiving menu, Summit County blogger and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard recommended a robust menu.

Cocktails: A spicy pomegranate ginger paloma that's "really simple, not overly sweet and has a really pretty red hue, which is kind of festive," or a vanilla chai old-fashioned for a "warmer and cozier" sipper.

What's next: On Feb. 22, Gerard will release her third cookbook, "Half Baked Every Day: recipes for balanced, flexible, feel-good meals."

  • She tells Axios she hopes to have a book tour — though the pandemic is still keeping most scheduling details up in the air. But one thing is for certain: this new book reflects a more "polished" version of herself.
  • "It's still so much of the recipes that you know and love … but just a little bit more of a grown-up version," she says.

The bottom line: "I don't want to ever lose what people come for and what they know and love," Gerard says.

