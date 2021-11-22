Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

For this year's Thanksgiving menu, Summit County blogger and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard recommended a robust menu.

Cocktails: A spicy pomegranate ginger paloma that's "really simple, not overly sweet and has a really pretty red hue, which is kind of festive," or a vanilla chai old-fashioned for a "warmer and cozier" sipper.

What's next: On Feb. 22, Gerard will release her third cookbook, "Half Baked Every Day: recipes for balanced, flexible, feel-good meals."

She tells Axios she hopes to have a book tour — though the pandemic is still keeping most scheduling details up in the air. But one thing is for certain: this new book reflects a more "polished" version of herself.

"It's still so much of the recipes that you know and love … but just a little bit more of a grown-up version," she says.

The bottom line: "I don't want to ever lose what people come for and what they know and love," Gerard says.

Read her top advice on holiday hosting