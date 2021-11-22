Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We're entering the festive season — which means it's time for holiday get-togethers.

What to know: In an interview, Axios Denver caught up with Colorado's renowned food blogger and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest to discuss how to host a flawless feast.

Why she matters: Gerard is a resident of Silverthorne and a New York Times best-selling author with millions of cult followers (including Alayna and Gigi).

She's also the sister of 2018 Winter Olympics gold medalist snowboarder Red Gerard.

What she's saying: "When it comes to holidays, I actually love traditional so much," Tieghan tells Alayna. "But I love to be traditional with a little bit of a twist."

"I like to do things that people are familiar with, but make them a little bit more exciting or different in a way — and still super delicious so that they'll be really excited to enjoy."

Her pro tips:

"Keep your menu simple," she suggests. "People will really enjoy your dinner more if you are present and not stressed. So just do what you can to delegate — and if you can't delegate, try to do as much prep as you can ahead of time."

It's also important to have appetizers when guests arrive, she says, recalling her history of hosting a family of nearly a dozen. "They love coming over and seeing a big cheese board or a plate of warm brie — they just get so excited."

Of note: "You gotta have the cocktails flowing," she adds. "It automatically makes them feel excited, welcome in, and just ready for the night."

