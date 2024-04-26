Arlington school shooting shows similarities to others

The latest: A shooting was reported Wednesday at Bowie High School, and when school resource officers arrived, they found Etavion Barnes injured near a portable classroom. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said the motive was under investigation but it appeared the students knew each other.
What they're saying: "We, as a community, cannot tolerate this kind of violence. Not in our neighborhoods and not in our schools. Violence is never the right answer," Arlington Police chief Al Jones said in a statement.
Between the lines: Even safety measures — like adding metal detectors — haven't been foolproof.
Wilmer-Hutchins High School has metal detectors and a clear bag policy, but a student was still able to bring a gun to school. The student shot another in the leg inside a classroom.
Other shootings: An Arlington teen was sentenced to 40 years in prison last year for killing a 16-year-old Lamar High School peer and injuring another high schooler in a shooting that March.
"A lot more children my age are going to take a couple more precautions to protect themselves," the surviving student testified during the trial. She was not named because she's a juvenile, per KERA.
A former Mansfield high school student was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison for shooting three peers at his school in 2021.
School districts have also reported finding guns in students' backpacks, including in the bag of a Waxahachie high schooler in November.