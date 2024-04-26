Arlington school shooting shows similarities to others

Arlington's Bowie High School was the site of another school shooting this week. Photo: Chris Torres/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

An 18-year-old Arlington high school student was killed this week in a school shooting that mirrors other incidents across North Texas. Why it matters: School lockdowns and increased security have become the norm on Texas campuses after high-profile mass shootings but the measures haven't stopped violence among students.

State of play: Dallas high school students recently walked out of Wilmer-Hutchins High School where a student had been shot the week before to urge school leaders to do more to protect them.

"Our children are supposed to bury us. We're not supposed to bury them," Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson, whose son died in a 2019 Oak Cliff shooting, said at a recent community meeting about the Wilmer-Hutchins shooting.

The big picture: The Republican-led state Legislature passed new mental health and school safety standards last year, after 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

A key provision required districts to post an armed officer at every public school, but many Texas school districts can't afford to hire additional officers.

The latest: A shooting was reported Wednesday at Bowie High School, and when school resource officers arrived, they found Etavion Barnes injured near a portable classroom. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Julian Howard, was arrested near the school and faces a murder charge.

Police said the motive was under investigation but it appeared the students knew each other.

What they're saying: "We, as a community, cannot tolerate this kind of violence. Not in our neighborhoods and not in our schools. Violence is never the right answer," Arlington Police chief Al Jones said in a statement.

Between the lines: Even safety measures — like adding metal detectors — haven't been foolproof.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School has metal detectors and a clear bag policy, but a student was still able to bring a gun to school. The student shot another in the leg inside a classroom.

Other shootings: An Arlington teen was sentenced to 40 years in prison last year for killing a 16-year-old Lamar High School peer and injuring another high schooler in a shooting that March.

"A lot more children my age are going to take a couple more precautions to protect themselves," the surviving student testified during the trial. She was not named because she's a juvenile, per KERA.

A former Mansfield high school student was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison for shooting three peers at his school in 2021.

School districts have also reported finding guns in students' backpacks, including in the bag of a Waxahachie high schooler in November.

Flashback: Last year, Plano high school students organized demonstrations to protest gun violence after a gunman killed eight people and injured several others at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Allen is planning a community gathering May 6 to mark the anniversary of the mass shooting.

How to help: The American School Counselor Association has these resources for helping students after a school shooting.