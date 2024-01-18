DOJ to release report on police response to Uvalde mass shooting
The Department of Justice on Thursday is set to release a long-awaited report on law enforcement's response to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Why it matters: Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies faced ferocious criticism over their response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, which killed nineteen children and two adults
- Public information available before the Justice Department's report indicated that the police response was marred by miscommunication, a lack of clear leadership and insufficient urgency.
- Police were on the scene for over an hour before breaching a door to a classroom and killing the lone gunman.
- Over 370 police responded to the shooting. Without clear leadership, the scene devolved into what witnesses described as "chaos," according to a 2022 report from the Texas House of Representatives.
Of note: The DOJ's report is not a part of a criminal investigation into the shooting but rather a "critical incident review" to provide an official account of how officials responded the shooting.
- It could help dispel deflections and disordered and conflicting accounts of the shooting that law enforcement agencies have publicly offered.
