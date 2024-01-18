Texas Highway Patrol officers in front of a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Thursday is set to release a long-awaited report on law enforcement's response to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Why it matters: Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies faced ferocious criticism over their response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, which killed nineteen children and two adults

Public information available before the Justice Department's report indicated that the police response was marred by miscommunication, a lack of clear leadership and insufficient urgency.

Police were on the scene for over an hour before breaching a door to a classroom and killing the lone gunman.

Over 370 police responded to the shooting. Without clear leadership, the scene devolved into what witnesses described as "chaos," according to a 2022 report from the Texas House of Representatives.

Of note: The DOJ's report is not a part of a criminal investigation into the shooting but rather a "critical incident review" to provide an official account of how officials responded the shooting.

It could help dispel deflections and disordered and conflicting accounts of the shooting that law enforcement agencies have publicly offered.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.