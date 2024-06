Those are actual mountains beyond the outfield! Photo: Tasha "Deserted" Tsiaperas/Axios

It's baseball time in Arizona. Why it matters: The Texas Rangers enter the season for the first time ever as World Series champions.

The latest: The Rangers faced their Fall Classic opponents, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday in Scottsdale.

Texas handily won the rematch, 10-3. It was the first of three games between the teams during spring training.

State of play: Spring training is baseball's pre-season and a chance for rookies to vie for a place on the major league roster.

The Rangers are 3-1 going into Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani.

How they did: Second baseman Marcus Semien homered off the first pitch he faced to start Tuesday's game. Like during the World Series, the Rangers stayed well ahead of the D-backs throughout the game.

A few other familiar faces played for both teams, including last year's rookie standout Evan Carter.

But as the game progressed, newer players got a chance to swing for the lawn seats.

The intrigue: One of the Rangers' top pitching prospects, Jack Leiter, threw for two innings with OK results. He gave up four hits, including on his first pitch.

But, the D-backs only scored one run while he was on the mound.

The bottom line: Spring training is the perfect time for new viewers to get up to speed. Even long-time fans are googling names like Davis Wendzel, Sandro Fabian and Blaine Crim.