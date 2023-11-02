Texas Rangers win World Series, beating Arizona Diamondbacks
The Texas Rangers are finally world champions. They won 5-0 in Game 5 of the best-of-seven World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Driving the news: The Rangers are the first team to win a World Series game after going hitless for six innings. They were up only one run entering the ninth inning, when they drove in four runs to clinch the game.
- They also stayed perfect on the road in the postseason, becoming the first team to ever win 11 straight away playoff games.
State of play: Both the Rangers and the Diamondbacks squeaked into the postseason and weren't expected to make it to the World Series.
- The Rangers were abysmal in 2021 and spent $561.2 million in free agency, mostly on shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. But they still ended last season with a 68-94 record.
- Then they lured manager Bruce Bochy from retirement in the hopes of getting a ring.
The intrigue: The Rangers won their first title on the road in Game 5 on Nov. 1 under Bochy's management.
- On Nov. 1, 2010, the San Francisco Giants won their first World Series since moving from New York on the road in Game 5 against the Texas Rangers under Bochy's management.
What happened: The game stayed scoreless through six innings in very different ways. Only Nathaniel Lowe reached base — on a walk — for the Rangers during the first six innings.
- The Diamondbacks had nine runners in scoring positions, but pitcher Nathan Eovaldi managed to get out of a bind every time.
- Then: Designated hitter Mitch Garver drove in one run in the seventh. But the Rangers didn't add any runs until the ninth when they drove in four.
Of note: Seager was named the World Series MVP. It's his second such honor. His first was for the 2020 title with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The bottom line: This is a historic, beautiful moment for every Rangers fan who has waited years and decades.