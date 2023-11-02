Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on Nov. 01 in Phoenix. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The magic that the Arizona Diamondbacks captured through their improbable run to the World Series finally ran out.

Driving the news: The Texas Rangers defeated Arizona 5-0 in Game 5 of the World Series at Chase Field on Wednesday night.

Zoom in: You can't say the D-Backs didn't have plenty of opportunities.

Arizona put 11 runners on base, but couldn't get a single one home.

D-Backs' starting pitcher Zac Gallen had a no-hitter through six innings, allowing a single base runner on a walk in the fifth.

Mitch Garver drove home the first run of the game for Texas in the seventh.

Details: Even after the Rangers took a 1-0 lead, Arizona remained in the fight.

But the D-Backs' offensive struggles continued while the Rangers took closer Paul Sewald for another four runs in the top of the ninth.

Of note: Arizona got swept at Chase Field, finding its only win of the five-game loss in Game 2 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Context: The D-Backs have been underdogs every step of the way, from the start of the season through each round of the playoffs, and up to their second World Series in franchise history.

They were expected to improve this year after notching a 74-88 record in 2022 — which was still 22 wins better than their 110-loss season in 2021. But they weren't widely expected to compete for a playoff spot.

Arizona caught fire early and even led the National League West for a brief time in the first half of the season, later managing to snag the final Wild Card spot.

They swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round and did the same to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series, then upset the Philadelphia Phillies in seven games to win the pennant.

Between the lines: This is the Rangers' first World Series title.

Their 62-year streak without a championship was the second-longest in Major League Baseball history behind the Cleveland Guardians.

Texas made it to the World Series in 2010 and 2011, falling to the San Francisco Giants in the first and the St. Louis Cardinals in the second.

1 big streak: D-Backs second baseman Ketel Marte's record-setting postseason hit streak not only ended Wednesday, but he struck out to record the final out of the game.

Yes, but: The Rangers walked him three times.

The Rangers walked him three times. Between the 2017 and 2023 playoffs, Marte hit in 20 consecutive playoff games. The previous record was 17, set by Hank Bauer, Derek Jeter and Manny Ramirez.

What to watch: Outfielder Corbin Carroll is favored to win NL Rookie of the Year.

He had an eye-popping 54 stolen bases in the regular season to go with a .285 average, 76 RBIs and 25 home runs.

We couldn't find betting odds for NL Manager of the Year, but how do you justify giving it to anyone but D-Backs skipper Torey Lovullo?

What's next: The D-Backs will have a chance to build on this year's rousing success, and a lot of eyes will be on them to see what kinds of off-season moves they make.

Editor's note: This story is breaking. Check back for more details.