Arizona Diamondbacks head to the postseason

The regular season is over and the Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the playoffs.

Driving the news: The D-Backs clinched a playoff berth Saturday despite their loss to the Houston Astros, when the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Reds.

After the D-Backs' loss to Houston on Sunday afternoon, the final day of the regular season, they snagged the third wild card spot.

wild card spot. Arizona ended the regular season with a record of 84-78, earning them second place in the National League West behind the dominant Los Angeles Dodgers.

State of play: Arizona opens its postseason tomorrow on the road for a best-of-three series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the National League Central.

The 92-win Brewers have the better record this season, but the D-Backs went 4-2 against Milwaukee in 2023.

Context: The D-Backs had minimal expectations to start the season. They were largely viewed as up-and-comers with young talent and a potentially bright future.

Their road appeared tough because they share a division with the big-spending Dodgers and Padres. But San Diego fell flat and finished third in the NL West.

What they're saying: "A lot of these guys were here the last few years. We feel like we really earned this. We pulled ourselves out of a funny situation and turned ourselves into some winners," first basemen Christian Walker said amid Saturday night's celebration, the Arizona Republic reported.

The big picture: This is the D-Backs' first trip to the playoffs since 2017, when they took second place in the NL West and earned a wild card berth.

They defeated the Colorado Rockies in the wild card game to reach the NL Division Series, where they were swept by the Dodgers.

This year marks Arizona's seventh trip to the postseason since joining Major League Baseball in 1998.

Like the current team, the 2017 D-Backs reached the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Of note: NL Rookie of the Year favorite Corbin Carroll ended the regular season with a .285 batting average, 25 home runs, 76 RBI and a whopping 54 stolen bases.

Reality check: Sportsbooks have Arizona tied with the Miami Marlins as the two least likely teams to win the NL pennant.

Yes, but: Anything can happen in the postseason — so let's go, D-Backs!