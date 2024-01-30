Data: RentCafe; Table: Axios Visuals

The Dallas area is one of the top metros for converting vacant office space into new apartments, per a new RentCafe report.

Why it matters: Redeveloping underused office space is a key part of plans in many big cities to adapt to post-pandemic realities and create much-needed housing, Axios' Kate Marino reports.

Driving the news: More than 3,100 Dallas area apartments will be converted from office space this year, and more than 3,800 are planned in the future.

The Dallas region falls behind just New York City and Washington, D.C., in the number of planned office conversions.

Zoom out: More than 55,300 new units are expected from office-to-apartment flips nationally this year — up from 12,100 in 2021.

The flips now account for 38% of the 147,000 apartments planned in adaptive reuse projects. Hotel conversions account for about a quarter of the projects.

The intrigue: Planned office conversions in Dallas are up 58% this year compared with last year.

Downtown Dallas has been trending more residential in the past two decades, but the pandemic and the move to more remote work has accelerated the transition.

Yes, but: The average asking rent for converted units is nearly $2,700 per month, above the average downtown rent of $2,300 a month.