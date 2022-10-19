Downtown Dallas, once a place people only went to for work, has rebranded itself as a place where people can also spend leisure time.

Why it matters: Dallas is constantly competing with other major U.S. cities — and smaller cities in North Texas — for new development, businesses and people.

Projects like Klyde Warren Park and the AT&T Discovery District have enabled Downtown to become a place where people can live, work and socialize — which Dallas leaders say help the city stand out over its competitors.

Driving the news: Downtown Dallas Inc., which promotes business and residential growth in the central business district, hosted a State of Downtown yesterday to share the results of a survey of 1,600 neighborhood residents and workers.

The presentation was followed by a fireside chat between the publisher of the Dallas Business Journal and Mayor Eric Johnson, who lived in Downtown when he was younger.

Flashback: Downtown had only a couple hundred residents in the late 1990s.

Johnson said that if someone had referred to Downtown as a neighborhood when he was growing up, he would call them crazy.

"It was a central business district. It was big, tall buildings and people with suits … It was kind of scary," he said.

What's changed: Downtown now has 15,000 residents and Insta-famous restaurants like the Nusr-Et Steakhouse and Monarch.

People ages 25 to 34 make up Downtown's biggest demographic, and almost half of them have lived there for less than two years, Downtown Dallas Inc. president Jennifer Scripps said.

Downtown households are also three times more likely to have a "fur baby" than a human kid, she said.

Between the lines: Downtown appears to be a little safer than last year. Around 9,000 violent crimes have been reported in 2022, in contrast to 9,436 violent crimes around the same time last year.

Yes, but: Homelessness, parking and the need for a major grocery store are top of mind for residents, per the survey.

The bottom line: "Downtown is full of new energy. Coming out of the pandemic we have more new residents than ever before, we have new parks, lots of new amenities and attractions — and we need to keep this momentum going," Scripps said.

What's next: The neighborhood has undergone nearly $8 billion of development in the last 25 years and expects another $4 billion worth in upcoming projects.

Fun fact: Scooters are making a comeback, too.