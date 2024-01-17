Driverless 18-wheelers coming to Dallas
Dallas will soon be a launchpad for 18-wheelers carrying freight from city to city, without a driver in the cab.
Driving the news: California-based Kodiak Robotics unveiled its "driverless-ready semi-truck" at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week and said its first driverless route, between Houston and Dallas, will launch in the second half of this year.
- Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation is also planning to launch fully driverless trucks in Texas by the end of the year, with Dallas to Houston as the first route.
The big picture: Texas has become a self-driving testing ground in recent years, thanks to a 2017 law allowing motor vehicles with automated driving systems to operate in the state without a "human operator."
State of play: Autonomous truck developers have tested their rigs with real customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, using backup safety drivers until the technology is ready to go solo.
- Kodiak has a hub in Lancaster and contracts with companies like IKEA, C.R. England and Tyson to move their freight.
- Aurora is partnering with auto supplier Continental to create what it says will be the world's first scalable autonomous trucking system that incorporates Aurora's technology into trucks.
- The first phase of the partnership will launch this year and expand to thousands of trucks by 2027, Continental says.
How it works: Kodiak trucks have sensors that conduct roughly 1,000 checks on the surrounding environment every 100 milliseconds to identify and adjust to the behavior of other drivers, according to the company.
- Command centers in Lancaster and Mountain View, California, keep an eye on the trucks and can take over the driving functions remotely if needed.
What they're saying: "Kodiak picked Dallas to Houston as the first driverless route because it is a major freight lane, and the region combines generally good weather with favorable regulatory environment for the technology," a Kodiak spokesperson tells Axios.
- "Nearly half of all truck freight in Texas moves along the I-45 between Dallas and Houston, making this corridor an ideal route for Aurora's commercial launch," the company said in a news release last year.
What we're watching: Whether driverless trucks will actually help make our roads safer, as company leaders have claimed.
