Aurora picks Continental to help scale self-driving trucks

Aurora Innovation, one of a handful of surviving startups working on self-driving trucks, is turning to leading global auto supplier Continental to help bring its technology to market.

Why it matters: Aurora is a software company — it needs the expertise of a proven automotive giant to industrialize autonomous truck technology at profitable scale.

Details: The two companies announced overnight that they will work together to deliver the next generation of Aurora's flagship hardware and software system, the Aurora Driver, starting in 2027.

Continental will supply the hardware kits — including sensors, automated driving control units, high performance computers and telematics units — to truck manufacturers such as Paccar and Volvo Trucks.

Those manufacturers will integrate the hardware kits into trucks sold to freight haulers that want self-driving capability for their fleets.

Those carriers will then activate the Aurora Driver through a new subscription trucking service called Aurora Horizon.

Of note: Continental, with decades of experience in systems integration, will also supply customers with a new "fallback system," the companies said.

"In the unlikely event of a failure in the primary autonomy system, the fallback system is designed to ensure a driverless truck can continue the driving task until it reaches a safe position."

Continental will also be responsible for maintenance of the Aurora Driver kit over each truck's lifetime.

Between the lines: The deal represents a new hardware-as-a-service business model for the industry, the companies said.

Continental is making an upfront investment to produce the hardware kit at its new manufacturing facility in New Braunfels, Texas.

In turn, Aurora will pay Continental on a per-mile basis for vehicles operated by the Aurora Driver using the automated-driving kit.

Where it stands: Aurora is still validating its technology using backup drivers with a fleet of self-driving trucks.