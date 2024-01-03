What 2024 holds for Dallas-Fort Worth

Elections and politics will be some of the biggest stories of 2024. But there will be plenty of other intrigue throughout this new year. Here are a few storylines we're watching:

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third term in office, but Democrats U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio are trying to flip the seat.

The primary for both parties is March 5, with early voting starting Feb. 20. The general election is in November.

U.S. Reps. Kay Granger (R-Fort Worth) and Michael Burgess (R-Lewisville) won't run for re-election despite their long tenure and likely shot at winning another term.

The moves make space for new leadership. How will the newcomers reshape their congressional seats?

Dallas voters will weigh in on the city's bond recommendations this year. Park and street improvements will likely make up a majority of the $1.1 billion proposal.

Dallas voters last approved a major spending package in 2022, when they OK'ed increasing hotel occupancy taxes to pay for the bonds to build a new downtown convention center. Construction begins this year.

The state's power grid is likely to be put to the test again this year, even as the power grid operator says it's ready for winter demand.

The state's growing population and the possibility of another very hot summer mean power generators may face challenges again.

Construction of the Universal Kids Resort in Frisco will continue in full force this year, with a goal of opening by summer of 2026.

The theme park is part of the 2,500-acre Fields development, which includes the PGA headquarters and thousands of new homes.

DFW Airport is planning to begin construction this year on a new terminal, expected to be completed by the end of 2026 for Fort Worth-based American Airlines. The project will include 15 additional gates.