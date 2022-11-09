Dallas voters approve hotel tax for new convention center

This Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be replaced by another convention center with the same name. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dallas will get a new convention center, Tarrant County is sending the first Muslim and South Asian to the statehouse, the Collin County Commissioners Court will keep its judge and Denton will decriminalize marijuana.

The latest: Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest North Texas races, according to results from local election offices, as of Wednesday morning…

Dallas Proposition A: About 70% of Dallas voters approved adding 2% to the hotel occupancy tax to pay for bonds to build a new downtown convention center and make sweeping updates to Fair Park.

Collin County Judge: Republican Chris Hill will stay in office after defeating Democratic challenger Joshua Murray, who Hill has twice had arrested.

Hill and Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, who ran unopposed, were recently named in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit filed by current and former employees of the DA's office.

City of Denton Proposition B: About 70% of voters approved a measure to decriminalize weed possession by suspending enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses.

Texas House District 92: Salman Bhojani says he will be the first Muslim and South Asian in the state legislature after winning the district, which includes Euless.

Dallas County District Attorney: John Creuzot held a healthy lead against Republican challenger Faith Johnson, who served as interim district attorney before losing in 2018 to Creuzot.

Dallas County Judge: Clay Jenkins looks likely to win his bid for another term over Republican challenger Lauren Davis, who may or may not have lived in Dallas long enough to run.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court appears on the brink of turning blue with Republican incumbent JJ Koch tallying 47% of the votes against Democratic challenger Andrew Sommerman.

Tarrant County District Attorney: Republican Phil Sorrells led with 53% of the votes over Democrat Tiffany Burks in the bid to replace outgoing DA Sharen Wilson.

Texas House District 61: Dallas police officer Frederick Frazier — who faces two criminal charges in connection with a feud over campaign signs — led with 58% of the vote over his Democratic opponent to represent the Collin County district.