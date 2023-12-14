Texas weather to get more extreme
Texas summers are likely to get hotter and winters are likely to become milder, per a new weather report.
Driving the news: The state climate will be characterized by more extremes, from more 100-degree days to more extreme rainfall, per an analysis by the Texas climatologist paid for by the nonpartisan policy agency Texas 2036.
The big picture: The 2021 report found that the number of triple-digit days is expected to nearly double by 2036, compared to 2001-2020.
- The updated report now predicts the number of 100-degree days to triple.
Of note: There were 55 days with temperatures 100 or higher this summer in Dallas-Fort Worth. And the heat continued well into September.
- Last year, there were 47 days.
Details: The report found that milder winters followed by high-heat summers will worsen drought conditions.
- And, when it does rain, downpours will be more severe. The report predicts an increase in urban flooding, up as much as 50% in the last half of the 21st century compared to last century.
Zoom out: Hurricane intensity along the coast is also predicted to increase.
What's next: The full report will be released in the new year.
