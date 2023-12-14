56 mins ago - News

Texas weather to get more extreme

Prepare to live in these extremes. Photo: Xin Jin/Xinhua via Getty Images

Texas summers are likely to get hotter and winters are likely to become milder, per a new weather report.

Driving the news: The state climate will be characterized by more extremes, from more 100-degree days to more extreme rainfall, per an analysis by the Texas climatologist paid for by the nonpartisan policy agency Texas 2036.

The big picture: The 2021 report found that the number of triple-digit days is expected to nearly double by 2036, compared to 2001-2020.

  • The updated report now predicts the number of 100-degree days to triple.

Of note: There were 55 days with temperatures 100 or higher this summer in Dallas-Fort Worth. And the heat continued well into September.

  • Last year, there were 47 days.

Details: The report found that milder winters followed by high-heat summers will worsen drought conditions.

  • And, when it does rain, downpours will be more severe. The report predicts an increase in urban flooding, up as much as 50% in the last half of the 21st century compared to last century.

Zoom out: Hurricane intensity along the coast is also predicted to increase.

What's next: The full report will be released in the new year.

