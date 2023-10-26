Texas lawmakers still fighting over school vouchers
Texas lawmakers appear to be at a standstill in the fight over school vouchers, one of Gov. Greg Abbott's top priorities.
The latest: A bill in the Texas House would create a limited voucher program while also boosting spending on public education, but Abbott called that plan "insufficient," according to the Texas Tribune.
- Meanwhile: The state Senate approved a bill that would let parents use $8,000 of state money for private education and other costs. The education savings accounts aren't tied to an increase in funding for public schools. The proposal hasn't moved out of a House committee since being introduced this month.
Why it matters: Supporters say these programs would provide more options for families who want learning environments that better align with their values — which usually means religious schools.
- Opponents says voucher programs or education savings accounts reduce enrollment in public schools and public-school funding and could lead to lower-quality education.
The big picture: The push for voucher programs that move taxpayer money into private schools and homeschooling has gained momentum nationwide over the last three years, part of a broader fight that includes battles over book bans, transgender bathroom rules and teacher salaries.
- Conservatives frame the issue as "school choice."
- In 2021, 19 states enacted or expanded similar policies, per the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
Zoom in: Abbott's plan has been opposed by a coalition of Democrats and Republicans from rural areas of the state, where public schools are often the bedrock of the community.
Between the lines: The governor has said he won't sign a bill increasing spending for public education and teacher pay until lawmakers pass a voucher bill. The Legislature hasn't boosted per-student funding since 2019.
- The governor also vowed to campaign against members of his party in the March primaries if they continue to stand in the way of a voucher program.
What they're saying: "It's a game of chicken," Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, told the Texas Tribune.
Of note: There are questions about whether programs like the one Abbott has advocated for are legal.
- The American Civil Liberties Union, which has represented voucher opponents, says it is monitoring the issue in Texas, per the Houston Chronicle.
What's next: The current special legislative session ends Nov. 7. Abbott said he'll call a fourth special session if necessary to address vouchers.
