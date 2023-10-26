Texas lawmakers still fighting over school vouchers

Gov. Greg Abbott hasn't gotten what he wants from the current special session. Photo: Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images

Texas lawmakers appear to be at a standstill in the fight over school vouchers, one of Gov. Greg Abbott's top priorities.

The latest: A bill in the Texas House would create a limited voucher program while also boosting spending on public education, but Abbott called that plan "insufficient," according to the Texas Tribune.

Meanwhile: The state Senate approved a bill that would let parents use $8,000 of state money for private education and other costs. The education savings accounts aren't tied to an increase in funding for public schools. The proposal hasn't moved out of a House committee since being introduced this month.

Why it matters: Supporters say these programs would provide more options for families who want learning environments that better align with their values — which usually means religious schools.

Opponents says voucher programs or education savings accounts reduce enrollment in public schools and public-school funding and could lead to lower-quality education.

The big picture: The push for voucher programs that move taxpayer money into private schools and homeschooling has gained momentum nationwide over the last three years, part of a broader fight that includes battles over book bans, transgender bathroom rules and teacher salaries.

Conservatives frame the issue as "school choice."

In 2021, 19 states enacted or expanded similar policies, per the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Zoom in: Abbott's plan has been opposed by a coalition of Democrats and Republicans from rural areas of the state, where public schools are often the bedrock of the community.

Between the lines: The governor has said he won't sign a bill increasing spending for public education and teacher pay until lawmakers pass a voucher bill. The Legislature hasn't boosted per-student funding since 2019.

The governor also vowed to campaign against members of his party in the March primaries if they continue to stand in the way of a voucher program.

What they're saying: "It's a game of chicken," Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, told the Texas Tribune.

Of note: There are questions about whether programs like the one Abbott has advocated for are legal.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has represented voucher opponents, says it is monitoring the issue in Texas, per the Houston Chronicle.

What's next: The current special legislative session ends Nov. 7. Abbott said he'll call a fourth special session if necessary to address vouchers.