Dallas-area auto parts workers join nationwide strike

Parts distribution workers in Roanoke and Carrollton have joined a nationwide strike against GM and Stellantis, which produces Dodge and Chrysler.

What's happening: The United Auto Workers wants wage increases and better benefits for the nearly 150,000 unionized workers at the Big Three.

The automakers want a contract that allows them to maintain profits and sell electric vehicles at an affordable price.

Why it matters: There's never been a strike against all three automakers at once, and this one could stretch out for a long time, Axios' Nathan Bomey and Joann Muller report.

North Texas has several facilities that serve the automakers, including the 404,000-square-foot Roanoke parts distribution center where workers are striking.

State of strike: The contract between the United Auto Workers union and Ford, General Motors and Stellantis expired Sept. 15.

UAW president Shawn Fain said on Friday that there was "serious" progress at Ford, but "it's a different story" at GM and Stellantis, indicating that those two might be tougher to bargain with.

He also announced that the strike would expand to more locations, including the Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center in Roanoke and a Stellantis facility in Carrollton.

The strike now spans 38 locations across 20 states, according to the UAW.

Between the lines: The union is conducting a selective strike strategy, picketing at specific plants depending on how much progress it makes with bargaining, instead of striking at all locations.

The UAW hasn't called on workers at Arlington's massive GM assembly plant to strike.

What they're saying: "We will shut down parts distribution until those two companies (GM and Stellantis) come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer," Fain said.

Zoom in: United Auto Workers members picketed all weekend in Carrollton and Roanoke.

"We're representing the working class … The message we want to send is, as working people, a fair day of work should deserve a fair day of pay," Cleo Wynn, president of UAW 2360 for the Roanoke and Carrollton workers, tells Axios.

The other side: "The fundamental reality is that the UAW's demands can be described in one word — untenable," GM president Mark Reuss said in a Detroit Free Press op-ed.

Meanwhile: President Biden is scheduled to walk the picket line in Michigan today. It will be the first time a sitting president has done so.

