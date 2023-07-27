Higher sales, lower prices for North Texas condos

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Dallas-Fort Worth area condo prices have dropped slightly faster than the price of single-family homes, per the latest Zillow data.

The big picture: More buyers have turned to condos and townhouses as housing costs surge, Realtor.com analyst Hannah Jones tells Axios.

Across the U.S., that segment's prices are now climbing at a faster clip than single-family homes, the real estate company's data shows.

Why it matters: Condos' growing appeal comes as younger buyers look for more affordable homes and empty-nesters want to downsize to a maintenance-free lifestyle, real estate analysts say.

What's happening: In May, the typical North Texas condo sold for almost $272,000, down 9.4% compared with last year. A typical single-family home cost about $401,000, down 7% year over year.

Yes, but: The number of condos sold in May increased 12% compared with May 2022, while the number of single-family homes sold dropped 12%.

Meanwhile: The number of listings for condos and single-family homes has dropped since last year, giving potential buyers fewer options.

And overall active listings of condos were down 45% in June compared with June 2019, before the pandemic.

Single-family home listings were down nearly 37% in the same period.

The intrigue: Nine in 10 mortgage-holding Texas homeowners have a rate below 6%, keeping them locked into place and giving buyers few homes to choose from.

Zoom out: While the Dallas area hasn't seen sharp price increases for condos, other Texas cities have. The median price of condos in San Antonio jumped almost 31% in the past year, compared with a nearly 6% price drop for single-family homes.

Austin's median condo price increased by almost 20% compared with the cost of a house increasing by 17% in the past year.

Be smart: Homeowners association fees, which vary from building to building, factor into the cost of owning a condo.

Of note: The Federal Reserve raised interest rates yesterday another quarter of a percentage point, reaching a 22-year high amid already high mortgage rates.