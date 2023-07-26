Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Federal Reserve building in Washington. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve resumed its campaign of interest rate increases, pushing its target rate up another 0.25 percentage point to the highest level in 22 years.

Driving the news: The action pushes the overnight federal funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, continuing the Fed's efforts to fight rapidly rising prices even amid signs inflation is receding.

What they're saying: "Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace," the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement announcing the action.

In June, the committee had called it a "modest pace," which implies a very slight upgrade to their assessment of conditions after a run of strong economic data.

"Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low," the committee said, repeating past language, while also noting again that "inflation remains elevated."

Between the lines: There were only the slightest of changes to the committee's June policy statement, and no hint that the Fed might react to benign inflation data in recent weeks by suspending its interest rate hikes.

As of June, most policymakers envisioned raising interest rates two more times in 2023. The absence of new language to the contrary implies that the plan is still operative, which would mean one more rate hike in the months ahead.

By the numbers: The last time the federal funds rate was this high was early 2001.

This marks the Fed's 11th rate hike since March 2022, and comes as inflation has receded from recent highs of around 9% last year to 3% for the 12 months ended in June.

Of note: The decision was unanimous.

What's next: Chair Jerome Powell will take questions from the media in a news conference at 2:30pm ET.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.