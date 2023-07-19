SMU to help study new ways of teaching

SMU's Center on Research and Evaluation (CORE) will take part in a five-year study examining how elementary school classrooms can become more playful.

The study will focus on under-resourced schools around the country, including in Dallas.

Why it matters: The basic model for teaching elementary students — one teacher talking to 20-30 kids — hasn't changed much over the last few centuries. Academics call it the "sage on a stage" approach.

The big picture: SMU is one of seven universities participating in the "Learning Through Play" study, which will be led by Temple University in Philadelphia and funded by roughly $20 million from the LEGO Foundation.

The project aims to develop a way of teaching that fosters children's creativity, critical thinking, communication skills and confidence.

Context: The pandemic set students back and has led to widespread teacher burnout. Dropout rates have skyrocketed.

And in a future where AI will be able to handle a broad scope of tasks, a student's ability to memorize and recite facts won't help build the skills needed to thrive.

What's happening: Researchers will work with dozens of teachers to build customized lesson plans for pre-K through fourth grade, with the goal of making learning more playful and collaborative.

Through classroom observation and a series of teacher surveys, researchers will evaluate how the teaching process changed, whether classrooms became more playful, and whether students engaged in deeper learning.

SMU's team, led by CORE executive director Annie Wright, will coordinate all research activities for the project and consult with the national team on school partnerships and parent engagement.

What they're saying: "We have to be partners with our teachers and schools in order for [the study] to be embraced and implemented with integrity," Wright tells Axios.

What's next: A pilot study is scheduled for the 2023-2024 academic year. The full study will begin in the 2024-2025 school year.