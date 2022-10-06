Student dropout rate surges in North Texas

About 46,000 Texas students from grades 7-12 dropped out in the 2020-21 academic year — a 34% increase from the 2018-19 school year, according to Texas Education Agency data.

Why it matters: Increasing dropout rates are another example of how the pandemic has disrupted kids' lives and academic achievement.

In Texas, the dropout rate among high schoolers before the pandemic was 1.9%. It rose to 2.4% in the 2020-21 school year.

The big picture: Nationwide, the country's public school system lost more than 1.3 million students in the 2020-21 academic year, according to an Education Week analysis.

The dropouts are linked with the pandemic and the glitchy transition from online to hybrid to in-person learning.

Zoom in: Nearly 14,000 North Texas students from grades 7-12 dropped out in the 2020-21 school year.

Dallas ISD recorded 2,659 dropouts from grades 7-12 in the school year, which ended in May. There were 2,243 the previous year.

Fort Worth ISD recorded 1,420 dropouts in the 2020-21 school year. There were 1,112 the previous year.

Details: In addition to the students who dropped out, 79,000 students left the school system, largely to enroll in private schools or for homeschooling, according to Texas Education Agency data.

This number also includes students who died or left to return to their home country.

Yes, but: The statewide graduation rate remained at 90% among the Class of 2021, the same as the Class of 2019.

Between the lines: The dropout rate is highest among students who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds or are Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Pacific Islander, according to the TEA breakdown.

What's next: Nationwide data for the most recent school year isn't expected to be released until 2023.