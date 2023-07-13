Threat of road rage lingers in North Texas after recent shootings

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Violent crimes in Dallas are down this year compared with 2022, but the threat of road rage lingers in North Texas.

Driving the news: At least three people have died in suspected road rage shootings across the region since March.

Why it matters: Violent crime in many cities spikes in the summer, a trend that many researchers attribute to aggression exacerbated by heat, per Forbes.

Nearly 40% of all road rage shootings happen during the summer, Dallas police say.

Threat level: Texas is one of the top states for road rage shootings. Road rage also includes obscene gestures, cursing, sideswiping and forcing another driver off the road.

Plus: Texas is a permitless carry state that allows people over 21 to have a gun without a license. It's also legal to have a gun in your car.

But, but, but: Violent crimes in Dallas since January are down by almost 13% compared with the same time period last year, per Dallas police records.

Reports of road rage were also down as of May 3, the latest records police have since the ransomware attack on the city's network.

Road rage offenses between Jan. 1 and May 3 were 26% lower than during the same period last year, and aggravated assaults tied to road rage were 28% lower, per Dallas police.

Details: In March, a mother of four was killed while driving with a friend on I-30 in Dallas.

In April, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Dallas while in a vehicle that reportedly damaged another car's side mirror.

Last month, a postal service officer helped state troopers arrest a driver accused of pulling a gun on another driver on President George Bush Turnpike in Collin County.

And this week, a 37-year-old woman was killed while driving to work with her husband on Loop 820 in Hurst.

Of note: Police are still looking for suspects in the road rage deaths.

The bottom line: Road rage is real, and it can happen anywhere.