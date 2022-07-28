How to drive like a North Texan

Newbies to North Texas often accuse our drivers of being too reckless.

Reality check: Hate to break it to the haters but once you move here, you become one of us.

Here are some tips for driving in North Texas:

😇 Play nice. Road rage violence is on the rise in North Texas.

It's legal in Texas to have a gun in your car, so just assume your fellow drivers have a gun.

Wave often to thank generous drivers.

🛑 Suburban cops don't mess around. Watch out for motorcycle officers, too!

🔦 High beams may mean something. Drivers going the opposite way will sometimes flash their high beams at you to warn that there’s a cop posted up ahead.

💰Get insurance that covers crashes by uninsured drivers. About 8% of Texas drivers were uninsured in 2019, according to a 2021 report by the Insurance Research Council.

🛣 The left lane is for serious drivers. If you don't intend to speed, please get out of the way.

🤬 Don’t take it personally. Getting flipped off while driving is just a rite of passage here.