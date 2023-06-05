Even high rents are cheaper than buying in Dallas area
About 79% of properties in Dallas-Fort Worth are cheaper to rent than buy, according to an analysis by Redfin.
Context: The D-FW average is actually below the national average of 81% but well above Houston's average of 48%.
Why it matters: Even as rents are rising and house prices are dropping, renting still remains cheaper for most locals.
Details: The mortgage on a median-priced home in the Dallas area costs $3,076 a month. That same home would cost $2,682 a month to rent, according to the analysis.
- Redfin's calculations are based on a 5% down payment and a 6.5% interest rate on a 30-year mortgage for a home purchased in March.
Yes, but: That doesn't necessarily mean that renting is a better financial decision. Homeowners build up equity, have stable monthly costs, and enjoy tax benefits, Redfin notes.
State of play: The Dallas area has led the nation in population growth the past two years, and many new homebuyers are moving in from more expensive metros out of state.
Zoom in: Dallas is cheaper than Austin, where only 5% of properties are cheaper to buy than rent.
- In San Antonio, 38% of properties are cheaper to buy. In Houston, more than half of properties are cheaper to buy than rent.
What's next: We're hosting an event exploring ways to improve affordability in the local housing market at noon tomorrow.
- Guests include state Rep. John Bryant (D), Dallas Department of Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization director David A. Noguera, and The Real Estate Council president and CEO Linda McMahon. Register here to attend in person.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.