Even high rents are cheaper than buying in Dallas area

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

About 79% of properties in Dallas-Fort Worth are cheaper to rent than buy, according to an analysis by Redfin.

Context: The D-FW average is actually below the national average of 81% but well above Houston's average of 48%.

Why it matters: Even as rents are rising and house prices are dropping, renting still remains cheaper for most locals.

Details: The mortgage on a median-priced home in the Dallas area costs $3,076 a month. That same home would cost $2,682 a month to rent, according to the analysis.

Redfin's calculations are based on a 5% down payment and a 6.5% interest rate on a 30-year mortgage for a home purchased in March.

Yes, but: That doesn't necessarily mean that renting is a better financial decision. Homeowners build up equity, have stable monthly costs, and enjoy tax benefits, Redfin notes.

State of play: The Dallas area has led the nation in population growth the past two years, and many new homebuyers are moving in from more expensive metros out of state.

Zoom in: Dallas is cheaper than Austin, where only 5% of properties are cheaper to buy than rent.

In San Antonio, 38% of properties are cheaper to buy. In Houston, more than half of properties are cheaper to buy than rent.

What's next: We're hosting an event exploring ways to improve affordability in the local housing market at noon tomorrow.