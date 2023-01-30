The housing market is showing signs of life after veering into a dead zone late last year.

Driving the news: Pending home sales were up 3% nationwide in December, according to Redfin's proprietary measure.

That was the first monthly increase since October 2021, reports Axios' Emily Peck.

Why it matters: These green shoots are a good sign for the economy overall, and run counter to some of the dire predictions made last fall.

Home buyers are making peace with higher mortgage rates, and sellers are making peace with the need to cut prices.

Between the lines: Mortgage rates are dropping. Rates peaked at over 7% in November but have dropped to an average rate of 6.13% on a 30-year mortgage, per Freddie Mac data from last week.

That's the lowest level since mid-September.

Zoom in: Dallas-Fort Worth remains a top destination for out-of-state buyers looking to relocate to a cheaper market.

Dallas ranked sixth among markets home buyers moved into, ahead of Houston. Unsurprisingly, more new residents came from California than anywhere else.

The intrigue: Dallas proper had a larger drop in home prices compared with neighboring cities, according to Redfin data.

House prices were down 11.5% in Dallas in December compared with the previous year. Fort Worth house prices, however, were up 3.9% in December.

What they're saying: Managers of Arlington-based homebuilder D.R. Horton expressed optimism over the 2023 housing market after declining demand last year, per the DMN.

"I do think the credit markets have stabilized somewhat, consumer confidence improved a little bit, job growth continues to be very good," CEO David Auld said during an earnings call last week.

The bottom line: Home buyers and sellers have adjusted their expectations. What once seemed high now seems like sort of a deal.