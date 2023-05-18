Dallas Wings enter 2023 season still searching for second star

Satou Sabally shoots during the preseason game against the Indiana Fever. Photo: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The superteam era has officially hit the WNBA, which kicks off its 27th season Friday with four games.

A crazy offseason full of former MVPs and All-Stars joining forces sets the table for what could be an epic summer of basketball.

Why it matters: The Dallas Wings, an organization that has drafted 10 players in the first round since 2020, is somehow still looking for a second star to complement Arike Ogunbowale and compete for a title.

Satou Sabally has the best shot, and even then, her scoring average has slightly dipped in each of her first three seasons.

The intrigue: Maddy Siegrist, the No. 3 overall pick this year, might finally be the right fit. The forward led the country in scoring last season and should be able to make defenses pay for focusing on Ogunbowale.

This team is probably too young to compete for a title but could make the second round of the playoffs for the first time since moving to Dallas in 2016.

