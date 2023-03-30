Texas Rangers 2023 season preview

The fate of the 2023 Texas Rangers will rise and fall with the success of a few superstars.

Yes, but: Last year was rough. The team finished 2022 with a 68-94 record — good enough for fourth in the division, 38 games behind the first-place Astros.

The big pitcher: The Rangers enter the season with what's likely the most impressive pitching rotation in franchise history. The team signed the best pitcher in baseball this offseason, inking two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract.

The Rangers also signed pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, Martín Pérez and Andrew Heaney to contracts worth a total of nearly $80 million.

New manager: The club also brought in a new manager, Bruce Bochy. He led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships, including one against the Rangers in 2010.

Plus: The front office also brought back longtime Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler, who was named special assistant to general manager Chris Young.

Returning stars: Despite all the losing, shortstop Corey Seager — who signed a franchise-record 10-year $325 million contract at the end of 2021 — became just the fifth player in team history to hit at least 30 home runs and 80 RBIs and to score 80 runs in his first season.

Other names on that list include Josh Hamilton, Adrian Beltre, Alex Rodriguez and Pete Incaviglia.

Current field players the team will be counting on: Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien and Adolis García.

Data: FanGraphs; Table: Axios Visuals

Not so fun facts: The last time this franchise finished a season with a winning record was 2016.

The last time the Rangers won a postseason series was 2011.

The Rangers are one of only six Major League teams that have never won a World Series.

Between the lines: Owner Ray Davis and Young said in February they're "tired of losing." Spending this much money to bring in this level of talent both on the field and in the clubhouse shows a distinct dedication to winning now.

What we're watching: The Rangers will be tested early, starting with the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.