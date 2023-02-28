DFW to get more federal money to reduce emissions

It's not clear if the old welcome signs will also soon be powered by wind. Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

DFW Airport has been awarded another $35 million from the federal infrastructure bill to go toward the airport's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Why it matters: The grant announced yesterday will chip away at the estimated $158 million cost of building a new central utility plant to transition the airport from natural gas reliance to renewable wind energy produced in the state.

The change is the "single biggest item" to help the airport reach its emission-cutting goal, DFW Airport executive vice president of operations Chris McLaughlin said last year.

Flashback: DFW received a $35 million grant last year for terminal improvements and replacing the airport's aging steam pipe heating and cooling system.

DFW was also awarded $63.8 million from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill that was signed into law in 2021.

State of play: The U.S. aviation industry is working to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

About 11% of U.S. transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions come from aviation, according to the White House.

Of note: In 2019, DFW Airport became the first large airport in the world to achieve carbon neutrality.