DFW to get more federal money to reduce emissions
DFW Airport has been awarded another $35 million from the federal infrastructure bill to go toward the airport's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Why it matters: The grant announced yesterday will chip away at the estimated $158 million cost of building a new central utility plant to transition the airport from natural gas reliance to renewable wind energy produced in the state.
- The change is the "single biggest item" to help the airport reach its emission-cutting goal, DFW Airport executive vice president of operations Chris McLaughlin said last year.
Flashback: DFW received a $35 million grant last year for terminal improvements and replacing the airport's aging steam pipe heating and cooling system.
- DFW was also awarded $63.8 million from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill that was signed into law in 2021.
State of play: The U.S. aviation industry is working to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
- About 11% of U.S. transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions come from aviation, according to the White House.
Of note: In 2019, DFW Airport became the first large airport in the world to achieve carbon neutrality.
- The net-zero goal takes that achievement a step further by reducing gas emissions without buying carbon offset credits.
