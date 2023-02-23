What you need to know as Rangers start spring training games
Rejoice. Baseball is upon us.
Why it matters: The Texas Rangers have overhauled the front office since last season and hired World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy, giving fans the first spark of hope in years.
- Also, baseball is the best sport.
The latest: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch a bullpen session today, his first of spring training, per our favorite baseball writer, the DMN's Evan Grant.
- The ace was signed during the offseason to a five-year $185 million contract.
Flashback: Team ownership fired president Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward before the end of the season.
- The Rangers ended the season with a losing record.
Catch up fast: The Rangers had a busy offseason, but some of the biggest moves were front office hires.
- Former Ranger Ian Kinsler has joined the team as a special assistant to the general manager.
- Michaelene Courtis starts her first season with the Rangers as the senior director of baseball operations. She's the highest-ranking woman in the team's history.
- And former Padre Will Venable, who briefly played in Arlington before retiring, is in his first year coaching for the Rangers, focusing on outfield development.
Meanwhile: Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is a special pitching instructor during spring training, assisting his brother, pitching coach Mike Maddux who returned to the team this year.
What's next: Spring training games begin Friday, with the Rangers facing the Kansas City Royals.
