What you need to know as Rangers start spring training games

Tasha Tsiaperas
A portrait of Jacob deGrom

The Rangers' newest ace, Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, wants you to get excited. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rejoice. Baseball is upon us.

Why it matters: The Texas Rangers have overhauled the front office since last season and hired World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy, giving fans the first spark of hope in years.

  • Also, baseball is the best sport.

The latest: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch a bullpen session today, his first of spring training, per our favorite baseball writer, the DMN's Evan Grant.

Flashback: Team ownership fired president Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward before the end of the season.

Catch up fast: The Rangers had a busy offseason, but some of the biggest moves were front office hires.

  • Former Ranger Ian Kinsler has joined the team as a special assistant to the general manager.
  • Michaelene Courtis starts her first season with the Rangers as the senior director of baseball operations. She's the highest-ranking woman in the team's history.
  • And former Padre Will Venable, who briefly played in Arlington before retiring, is in his first year coaching for the Rangers, focusing on outfield development.

Meanwhile: Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is a special pitching instructor during spring training, assisting his brother, pitching coach Mike Maddux who returned to the team this year.

What's next: Spring training games begin Friday, with the Rangers facing the Kansas City Royals.

