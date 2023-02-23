What you need to know as Rangers start spring training games

The Rangers' newest ace, Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, wants you to get excited. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rejoice. Baseball is upon us.

Why it matters: The Texas Rangers have overhauled the front office since last season and hired World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy, giving fans the first spark of hope in years.

Also, baseball is the best sport.

The latest: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch a bullpen session today, his first of spring training, per our favorite baseball writer, the DMN's Evan Grant.

The ace was signed during the offseason to a five-year $185 million contract.

Flashback: Team ownership fired president Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward before the end of the season.

The Rangers ended the season with a losing record.

Catch up fast: The Rangers had a busy offseason, but some of the biggest moves were front office hires.

Former Ranger Ian Kinsler has joined the team as a special assistant to the general manager.

Michaelene Courtis starts her first season with the Rangers as the senior director of baseball operations. She's the highest-ranking woman in the team's history.

And former Padre Will Venable, who briefly played in Arlington before retiring, is in his first year coaching for the Rangers, focusing on outfield development.

Meanwhile: Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is a special pitching instructor during spring training, assisting his brother, pitching coach Mike Maddux who returned to the team this year.

What's next: Spring training games begin Friday, with the Rangers facing the Kansas City Royals.