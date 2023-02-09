Your Super Bowl party might be more expensive this year
The cost of many Super Bowl party staples has risen steadily over the last few years, per Consumer Price Index data.
Why it matters: As Americans gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.
Details: Nationally, the price of the categories meat, fish and eggs and fruits and veggies were up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022.
- The price of alcoholic drinks was up 6%, while nonalcoholic drinks rose 13%.
Zoom in: Prices are higher in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the cost of fruits and veggies up 22% at the end of the year compared with 2021.
- Meat costs are up more than 10%, and alcohol prices are up 8%.
Yes, but: Wing lovers can breathe a sigh of relief.
- The price of whole chicken wings was down nationally to $2.65 per pound as of early January, from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
The bottom line: Throwing a Super Bowl party is still probably far cheaper than actually going to the game.
💭 Our thought bubble: For the sake of your wallet, skip the obligatory fruit and veggie tray. No one's going to eat it anyway.
