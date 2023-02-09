Your Super Bowl party might be more expensive this year

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The cost of many Super Bowl party staples has risen steadily over the last few years, per Consumer Price Index data.

Why it matters: As Americans gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.

Details: Nationally, the price of the categories meat, fish and eggs and fruits and veggies were up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022.

The price of alcoholic drinks was up 6%, while nonalcoholic drinks rose 13%.

Zoom in: Prices are higher in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the cost of fruits and veggies up 22% at the end of the year compared with 2021.

Meat costs are up more than 10%, and alcohol prices are up 8%.

Yes, but: Wing lovers can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was down nationally to $2.65 per pound as of early January, from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The bottom line: Throwing a Super Bowl party is still probably far cheaper than actually going to the game.

💭 Our thought bubble: For the sake of your wallet, skip the obligatory fruit and veggie tray. No one's going to eat it anyway.