How this year's Super Bowl will be different from those of Phoenix past
Things change quickly in the Valley, and a lot has shifted over the three times we hosted the big game.
- We took a look-back at 2015, 2008 and 1996 to see what's different.
The big picture: Arizona's perpetually growing population was about 4.4 million the first time we hosted the game in 1996.
- It jumped to roughly 6.5 million the next we played host in 2008
- ...then to 6.8 million in 2015
- ...to an estimated 7.4 million today.
Between the lines: Only once have the Cardinals had a shot at playing in the Super Bowl for a hometown crowd; they made the playoffs after an 11-5 season in 2014 but lost their first-round game to the Carolina Panthers.
- In both 1995 and this past season the team won a dismal four games, and in 2007 they missed the playoffs after going 8-8.
- Of course, the Cards made their only Super Bowl appearance the following season.
1 big price tag: Getting the big game requires a hefty financial commitment, and the NFL wants to guarantee that hosts spend as much as necessary to ensure it's a Super Bowl-worthy experience.
- This year's Super Bowl Host Committee had to commit to $45 million in spending, committee president and CEO Jay Parry told Axios Phoenix. That's compared to $28 million for the 2015 game and about $13 million in 2008.
1 big payday: Businesses in Phoenix and Glendale are expected to bring in $124 million, according to data company PredictHQ.
- That includes $78.5 million for hotels and other accommodations, $12.8 million for transportation and $34.8 million for restaurants.
- In 2015, local businesses pulled in about $103 million total, per PredictHQ.
By the numbers: Glendale has nearly 1,600 hotel rooms in its Sports and Entertainment District at Westgate, up from 1,027 in 2015.
- The average resale Super Bowl ticket was $4,308 in 2015. As of Tuesday morning, it was $8,068, according to SeatGeek.