Super Bowl tickets are commanding supercharged prices.

Driving the news: The Eagles and Chiefs square off Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and single-ticket prices have skyrocketed into the thousands of dollars on the resale market.

Why it matters: The exorbitant prices easily make the Super Bowl one of the most expensive American sporting events to attend.

By the numbers: As of Monday, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was going for $4,578 while the most expensive was $33,249. The cheapest ticket on SeatGeek was going for more than $4,700.

The Eagles and On Location are selling tickets and hospitality packages that start out around $5,000 per person, but they don’t include airfare and hotel, only tickets and pregame hospitality.

Zoom out: The lowest “on location” price for last year’s big game in Los Angeles was $5,823, according to the Sporting News.

That’s a far cry from the average $12 it would’ve cost you to attend the NFL’s first Super Bowl in 1967, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Philly fans shelled out an average of $2,500 for tickets the last time the Birds made the Super Bowl in 2018, per the database.

Of note: Normal capacity at State Farm Stadium is 63,400 but it’s capable of expanding to 73,000 for large-scale events like the Super Bowl.