Beyoncé bringing tour to Dallas

Beyoncé bringing tour to Dallas
Bey is back and we're all that girl trying to get cozy with some concert tickets.
Driving the news: The singer announced Wednesday her "Renaissance World Tour" from May to September.
Why it matters: This will be Beyoncé's first solo tour since 2016's "Formation World Tour."
Zoom in: Texans only have two chances to see the queen: Sept. 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Sept. 23 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Details: Before you go round in circles searching for seats, here's what you need to know:
- Tickets aren't on sale yet. The tour's website tells fans to register for specific shows through Ticketmaster.
- You can register as a "verified fan" based on your city of choice on Ticketmaster's website.
- Citi credit card holders have access to their own presale registration.
What we're watching: Can Ticketmaster handle the demand after last year's chaotic Taylor Swift "Eras" tour debacle?
💭 Bey's thought bubble: "Hurry up quick before the moment ends."
Go deeper: Axios' Herb Scribner breaks down how to get tickets.
