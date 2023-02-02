Beyoncé bringing tour to Dallas

Beyoncé performs at the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Jan. 21. Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal via Getty Images

Bey is back and we're all that girl trying to get cozy with some concert tickets.

Driving the news: The singer announced Wednesday her "Renaissance World Tour" from May to September.

Why it matters: This will be Beyoncé's first solo tour since 2016's "Formation World Tour."

Zoom in: Texans only have two chances to see the queen: Sept. 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Sept. 23 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Details: Before you go round in circles searching for seats, here's what you need to know:

Tickets aren't on sale yet. The tour's website tells fans to register for specific shows through Ticketmaster.

You can register as a "verified fan" based on your city of choice on Ticketmaster's website.

Citi credit card holders have access to their own presale registration.

What we're watching: Can Ticketmaster handle the demand after last year's chaotic Taylor Swift "Eras" tour debacle?

💭 Bey's thought bubble: "Hurry up quick before the moment ends."

Go deeper: Axios' Herb Scribner breaks down how to get tickets.