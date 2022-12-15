Houston has plenty of holiday cheer if you're making a trip down this month.

What to do: The Bayou City lights up for the holidays. You'll still be in Texas, so it likely won't be too cold to walk through the light displays.

Take a free stroll through downtown, drive through the popular River Oaks neighborhood or walk through the impressive Houston Zoo lights exhibition.

Zoo Lights, open through Jan. 8, has tickets from about $21 and the exhibit features lit-up life-size animals, a canopy of twinkling flowers and butterflies and a 33-foot colorful Christmas tree.

How else to spend your time: The city has holiday-themed events every weekend, including plenty of holiday markets to shop from, a replica of Harry Potter's Yule Ball and screenings of Christmas movies at Houston's Rooftop Cinema.

Where to stay: Book a place in or near downtown for optimal magical experiences and access to holiday fun.

Yes, but: Houston's suburbs offer their own Christmas charm.

Sugar Land's Constellation Field has more than 3 million lights strung up.

The Woodlands will host a Menorah lighting ceremony Sunday.

Fuel up: Houston has a copious amount of delicious Tex-Mex eateries where you can eat your Christmas tamales, including La Mexicana Restaurant in Montrose.

Holiday sips: There's also a large variety of holiday-themed drinks for the 21-and-up crowds.

Winnie's in Midtown has a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar with over-the-top holiday beverages.

KA Sushi restaurant is serving festive drink trees that can hold 12 cocktails.

For something more classic, Axelrad is serving Irish coffee.

The bottom line: Whether you're looking for some family fun or special but affordable experiences, Houston has you covered.