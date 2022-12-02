If you still have holiday shopping to get done, we've tracked down a handful of markets for you to try out this season.

Why it matters: The clock is ticking! There are only 23 days left until Christmas, and several markets are only open this weekend.

The big picture: Houston shoppers are expected to spend upward of $1,500 this holiday season, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail survey.

Shopping locally helps boost the Houston economy and makes gifts a little more special.

Be smart: Looking to pinch some pennies? Check out Axios' guide for gifts that cost nothing.

With more than 100 vendors, there's bound to be something for everyone.

Runs from 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $6.

Hosted by Heart to Market pop-up experts at the Stableside shopping center near Katy.

The market runs from 10am to 4pm Saturday.

Santa will be available for photos from noon to 4pm at the village's Gray Expo every weekend between now and Christmas Eve.

Showcasing more than 230 vendors. Entry is $5, but military, teachers and kids get in free.

From 9am to 5pm Saturday in Conroe.

The market runs from 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday and 11am to 4pm Sunday.

Tickets are $6.

The sixth annual Harry Potter-themed market is hosted by Galveston's Gastrochurch on Dec. 10.

Entry is free.

Runs from 10am to 5pm on Dec. 10 along Heights Boulevard.

Entry is free, and the market is even pet-friendly!