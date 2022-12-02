49 mins ago - Things to Do

Holiday markets to check out in Houston

Jay R. Jordan
If you still have holiday shopping to get done, we've tracked down a handful of markets for you to try out this season.

Why it matters: The clock is ticking! There are only 23 days left until Christmas, and several markets are only open this weekend.

The big picture: Houston shoppers are expected to spend upward of $1,500 this holiday season, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail survey.

  • Shopping locally helps boost the Houston economy and makes gifts a little more special.

Be smart: Looking to pinch some pennies? Check out Axios' guide for gifts that cost nothing.

Home for the Holidays Gift Market of Humble
  • With more than 100 vendors, there's bound to be something for everyone.
  • Runs from 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $6.
A Very Merry Holiday Market
Traders Village holiday market
  • Santa will be available for photos from noon to 4pm at the village's Gray Expo every weekend between now and Christmas Eve.
Montgomery County Mistletoe Market
  • Showcasing more than 230 vendors. Entry is $5, but military, teachers and kids get in free.
  • From 9am to 5pm Saturday in Conroe.
Hollydays Market in Rosenberg
  • The market runs from 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday and 11am to 4pm Sunday.
  • Tickets are $6.
Hogwarts Christmas Village and Market
  • The sixth annual Harry Potter-themed market is hosted by Galveston's Gastrochurch on Dec. 10.
  • Entry is free.
Heights Mercantile Holiday Market
  • Runs from 10am to 5pm on Dec. 10 along Heights Boulevard.
  • Entry is free, and the market is even pet-friendly!
BLCK Christmas Market
  • From 1pm to 5pm on Dec. 17 in the Pearland Town Center, featuring food trucks, live music and several vendors.
