Axios Finish Line: Gifts that cost nothing

Inflation is driving up the cost of holiday gifts and stressing out shoppers, but gift-giving isn't about price tags.

Why it matters: Most of us care more about thought than monetary value. And there are a slew of gifts that cost little or nothing.

🧮 By the numbers: The average U.S. consumer plans to spend a whopping $998 on gifts this season, per the National Retail Federation.

The price of gifts has been rising sharply, up 6.9% between 2020 and 2021, and projected to rise another 3.4% this year, according to the St. Louis Fed.

The cost of gift wrap is up 12% from 2021.

The thought of holiday shopping is worrying people from coast to coast.

Here's how one Washington Post reader put it in a note to the paper's advice column: "I am 62 and still working, but this year I have no real disposable income. I mentioned to my mother that I kind of wanted to opt out of the gift-giving this year due to finances.... The thing is, I am embarrassed to do that."

💡 Reality check: What most gift-givers don't realize is that it really is the thought that counts.

In a recent paper, researchers looked at a range of studies on gift-giving and found that gift-givers tend to overestimate how much recipients care about the relative value of a gift and underestimate how much they consider thoughtfulness.

In that spirit, here's our list of great gifts you can give that rank high in thoughtfulness and low in price.

Write a handwritten letter. Fill it with cherished memories and qualities you admire about the person, and decorate the note. As we've reported, a short note goes a long way.