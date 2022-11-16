Houston residents are ready to shell out more cash this holiday season.

Driving the news: Shoppers in the metro area expect to spend $1,577 this holiday season, up 14% since last year and surpassing local pre-pandemic levels, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail survey.

The intrigue: The majority of Houston shoppers say they're financially worse off than last year, yet they still plan to spend more this holiday season because of inflated prices.

To manage, Houstonians are predicted to purchase an average of only nine gifts, compared to 17 in 2021.

Zoom out: Nationally, shoppers are predicted to spend about $1,400 on gifts this holiday season, which is on par with last year.

Of note: Houstonians still prefer online shopping for the holiday season.