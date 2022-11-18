30 mins ago - News
Where to go for the holidays in downtown Houston
Downtown is transforming into a winter wonderland of sorts with free and cheap experiences sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Driving the news: Coordinated by Houston First and Central Houston, several downtown destinations will host holiday spectaculars fit for family outings, date nights or even solo trips.
- The weekslong list of events kicks off at 5:30pm tonight with a ceremonial lighting.
What's happening: The events run from today through Jan. 3.
- Check out Deck the Trees and a series of concerts at Plaza de Avenidas. Avenida Houston's website has the list of concerts.
- Float in a heated Texas-shaped lazy river underneath holiday lights at the Marriott Marquis' Texas Winter Lights. Tickets are $25.
- Skate under open air at the Discovery Green Holiday Ice Village.
- Invigorate your sweet tooth at the Hilton Americas' Land of Sweets, including a hand-sculpted Minion-themed masterpiece made with one ton of chocolate.
- Visit the Wortham Theater's Sugar Plum Plaza located outside the theater's main entrance to see larger-than-life ornaments and hear classic holiday tunes.
- Give a kiss underneath a massive mistletoe at Market Square Park, where you can also watch holiday movies on select dates.
- Snap a photo with Santa at Santa's Village along the Main Street Square at 6pm every Friday and Saturday, along with holiday markets from local vendors.
- Enjoy a nightly Winter Wanderland light show along Bagby Street near City Hall.
