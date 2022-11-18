Where to go for the holidays in downtown Houston

Last year's Deck the Trees at Plaza de Avenidas was over the top. We can't wait to see what's in store this year. Submitted photo: Public content

Downtown is transforming into a winter wonderland of sorts with free and cheap experiences sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Driving the news: Coordinated by Houston First and Central Houston, several downtown destinations will host holiday spectaculars fit for family outings, date nights or even solo trips.

The weekslong list of events kicks off at 5:30pm tonight with a ceremonial lighting.

What's happening: The events run from today through Jan. 3.