Dallas County wants to vaccinate more people against monkeypox

Dallas County officials have expanded monkeypox vaccine eligibility to men and transgender women who have sex with men and any adult who has been diagnosed with certain STDs in the past year.

Driving the news: State health officials confirmed a Harris County resident diagnosed with monkeypox has died. If the cause is confirmed, it could be the first known death from the virus in the U.S., reports Axios' Ivana Saric.

What they're saying: County Judge Clay Jenkins estimates more than 50,000 people in Dallas currently qualify for the vaccination.

"You want to kill that outbreak by vaccinating people in the greatest zone of harm before it jumps to another population source," he said during a state of the county address Tuesday.

The big picture: North Texas has the most monkeypox cases in Texas, most of which have been reported in Dallas County.

The Biden administration has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.

Details: The county also offers the vaccine to anyone who has had skin-to-skin contact with someone who tested positive for monkeypox, cisgender or transgender men and transgender women who have had skin-to-skin contact at large parties in the past two weeks.