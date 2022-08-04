U.S. declares public health emergency over monkeypox

The Biden administration has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency — a move that gives officials more flexibility to tackle the virus' spread.

Why it matters: New York, California and Illinois all declared public health emergencies related to monkeypox in the last two weeks. The World Health Organization has already declared monkeypox a global emergency.

Monkeypox has spread to more than 70 countries in the recent outbreak.

Details: Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement Thursday in a briefing on monkeypox.

"We're prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus," he said. "We urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus."

Federal health officials can now expedite preventative measures to treat monkeypox without going through a full federal review, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Biden's decision to declare monkeypox a public emergency allows him to raise awareness of the virus and unlock more flexibility for spending on ways to treat and tackle the virus.

About 20% of Americans are worried they'll contract monkeypox, Axios previously reported. But there are still some gaps in Americans' knowledge of the virus and how it impacts our population.

What's next: U.S. health officials said that 800,000 monkeypox vaccine doses will be made available for distribution. But in hotspot states for the monkeypox outbreak, there's a drastic disconnect between the number of doses that local health officials say they need versus what they have been allotted.

Go deeper ... 1 in 5 Americans fear they'll get monkeypox