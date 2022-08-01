Illinois declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

Illinois on Monday joined New York state and the city of San Francisco in declaring a health emergency over the monkeypox outbreak.

Why it matters: Monkeypox, which has spread to more than 70 countries, was declared a global emergency late last month by the World Health Organization.

What they're saying: Governor J. B. Pritzker (D) declared the state of emergency to "expand the resources and coordination efforts of state agencies in responding to, treating, and preventing the spread" of the virus, he said in a statement.

Pritzker also noted that monkeypox has disproportionately impacted the LGBTQ+ community, and that the state "will ensure the LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care."

By the numbers: Illinois has recorded 520 monkeypox cases as of Monday, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

In comparison, the city of San Francisco has identified 305 cases, with California reporting a total of 786.

The state of New York, meanwhile, reported 1,472 cases as of Monday.

What's next: U.S. health officials said last week that 800,000 monkeypox vaccine doses will soon be made available for distribution.