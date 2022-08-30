Texas reports first death of person with monkeypox in U.S.

Texas health officials on Tuesday confirmed the death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, which, if confirmed as the cause, would be the first known death from the virus in the U.S.

Driving the news: The person was a Harris county resident who was "severely immunocompromised." An investigation is underway to determine "what role monkeypox played" in their death, the state's Department of State Health Services said in a press release.

The agency confirmed the person was an adult but did not disclose further details.

It is the first death of someone diagnosed with the virus in Texas, the press release added.

What they're saying: "Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems," John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner, said in the press release.

"We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease," he added.

The big picture: The Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency earlier this month.