Biden admin strikes $11 million deal to fund monkeypox vaccine production

The Biden administration struck an $11 million deal on Monday to support the packaging of the monkeypox Jynneos vaccine at a domestic facility.

Why it matters: The move is another step the administration is taking to bolster the supplies of the vaccine amid limited availability.

The big picture: The Jynneos vaccine is produced by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic, which signed a deal earlier this month with Michigan-based company Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) "to establish the first fill and finish line" for vials of the vaccine in the U.S.

The Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide $11 million to help GRAM buy additional equipment, as well as recruit and train new personnel, to help accelerate the packaging of the vaccine vials, per an HHS press release.

What they're saying: "We continue to build on our efforts to secure and make safe and effective vaccines readily available," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the press release.

"This new agreement solidifies a domestic manufacturing capability that will bring us more vaccine sooner to end this outbreak," he added.

"BARDA’s support helps ensure success in doubling the capacity available to fill and finish this vaccine, improves preparedness for smallpox bioterrorism, and strengthens the security of the US supply chain,” Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary at HHS for preparedness and response, added in the press release.

State of play: The Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency earlier this month.