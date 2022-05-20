5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.

Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.

1. Picnic at White Rock Lake

Pack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.

Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.

Cost: Free

More: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake.

2. Tour the Dallas Museum of Art

Peruse the museum's collection, which contains more than 24,000 works of art from different cultures and periods.

Best for: Art lovers

Cost: Free general admission. Reserve your tickets.

More: Check out our favorite open-air museums near Dallas.

DMA. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

3. Explore Bishop Arts District

Take in the neighborhood's eclectic mix of shops, eateries and street art. Fuel your stroll with a stop at Tribal All Day Cafe for a juice or Emporium Pies for a sweet slice — both about $7.

Best for: Anyone who likes playing tourist without leaving town. (Maybe don't wear fringe boots, though.)

Cost: Varies

4. Walk the Continental Bridge

Get in some steps — and a great view of downtown.

Best for: Couples who appreciate architecture.

Cost: Free

More: Keep up the momentum with these local walking trails.

Bridge views. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

5. Visit the Texas Discovery Gardens

Delight in the two-story butterfly house and 7.5 acres of public gardens.

Best for: Outdoorsy or quietly contemplative couples.

Cost: $10 per person for general admission. Plan your visit.

Bonus: If the date goes well, you can come back and get hitched at the on-site wedding venue.