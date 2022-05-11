1 hour ago - Things to Do

3 lakeside Airbnbs near Dallas for summer vacation

Sami Sparber
A backyard pool on the lakefront
Pool & Lake House on Ray Hubbard Lake. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Plan your escape from the summer heat with three lake Airbnbs near Dallas.

1. Charming & Cozy Studio

This stylish studio with an intimate balcony is walking distance from the lake and nearby botanical garden.

Location: White Rock Lake

Features: Outdoor balcony and full renovated kitchen

Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Cost: $91+ per night

Living room of an Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
TV and couch setup
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Stylish Stone Bungalow

Relax in this newly remodeled guesthouse one block from the lake.

Location: White Rock Lake

Features: Fire pit, organic garden and tennis court

Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Cost: $159+ per night

Exterior of house
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Lush green patio at a rental unit
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Pool & Lake House

Bring a group and enjoy picture-perfect views at this home built for entertaining.

Location: Ray Hubbard Lake

Features: Pool with huge patio, game room and less than a mile from boat ramp

Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths

Cost: $256+ per night

Living room with two couches and a TV
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Backyard pool
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more