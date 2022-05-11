3 lakeside Airbnbs near Dallas for summer vacation
Plan your escape from the summer heat with three lake Airbnbs near Dallas.
1. Charming & Cozy Studio
This stylish studio with an intimate balcony is walking distance from the lake and nearby botanical garden.
Location: White Rock Lake
Features: Outdoor balcony and full renovated kitchen
Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Cost: $91+ per night
2. Stylish Stone Bungalow
Relax in this newly remodeled guesthouse one block from the lake.
Location: White Rock Lake
Features: Fire pit, organic garden and tennis court
Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Cost: $159+ per night
3. Pool & Lake House
Bring a group and enjoy picture-perfect views at this home built for entertaining.
Location: Ray Hubbard Lake
Features: Pool with huge patio, game room and less than a mile from boat ramp
Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths
Cost: $256+ per night
