Plan your escape from the summer heat with three lake Airbnbs near Dallas.

This stylish studio with an intimate balcony is walking distance from the lake and nearby botanical garden.

Location: White Rock Lake

Features: Outdoor balcony and full renovated kitchen

Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Cost: $91+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Relax in this newly remodeled guesthouse one block from the lake.

Location: White Rock Lake

Features: Fire pit, organic garden and tennis court

Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Cost: $159+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Bring a group and enjoy picture-perfect views at this home built for entertaining.

Location: Ray Hubbard Lake

Features: Pool with huge patio, game room and less than a mile from boat ramp

Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths

Cost: $256+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb