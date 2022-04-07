7 walking trails near Dallas

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are a few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Stroll along this 3.5-mile loop and watch the planes come in to Love Field Airport.

Details: The trail is mostly paved, and the park is open 5am to 11pm daily.

The trail is mostly paved, and the park is open 5am to 11pm daily. Parking/location: Bachman Lake Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway.

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Take in the skyline views from this 13.9-mile mostly gravel loop trail.

Details: The trail is part of Trinity River Greenbelt Park.

The trail is part of Trinity River Greenbelt Park. Parking/location: Trinity River Greenbelt, 3700 Sylvan Ave.

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Swap our your usual neighborhood walk with this 9.4-mile strut around White Rock Lake.

Parking/location: 8300 E. Lawther Dr.

There are miles of trails to choose from at the preserve.

7171 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas. Go from 6:30am to dusk Tuesday through Sunday.

River Legacy Park

There are 8 miles of paved hike and bike trails and 10 miles of mountain bike trails.

701 NW Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington. Open 5am to 10pm.

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Oak Cliff Nature Preserve

There are 8 miles of trails in the 121-acre preserve.

2875 Pierce St. in Dallas. Open from dawn until dusk.

Some of the trails less taken at Oak Cliff Nature Preserve. Photo courtesy of Cormac West

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve

There are pedestrian-only trails and trails just for off-road cyclists at the 200-acre park.