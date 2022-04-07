7 walking trails near Dallas
Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are a few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Bachman Lake Park Trail
Stroll along this 3.5-mile loop and watch the planes come in to Love Field Airport.
- Details: The trail is mostly paved, and the park is open 5am to 11pm daily.
- Parking/location: Bachman Lake Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway.
Trinity Levee Trail
Take in the skyline views from this 13.9-mile mostly gravel loop trail.
- Details: The trail is part of Trinity River Greenbelt Park.
- Parking/location: Trinity River Greenbelt, 3700 Sylvan Ave.
White Rock Lake Park Trail
Swap our your usual neighborhood walk with this 9.4-mile strut around White Rock Lake.
- Parking/location: 8300 E. Lawther Dr.
Cedar Ridge Preserve
There are miles of trails to choose from at the preserve.
- 7171 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas. Go from 6:30am to dusk Tuesday through Sunday.
River Legacy Park
There are 8 miles of paved hike and bike trails and 10 miles of mountain bike trails.
- 701 NW Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington. Open 5am to 10pm.
Oak Cliff Nature Preserve
There are 8 miles of trails in the 121-acre preserve.
- 2875 Pierce St. in Dallas. Open from dawn until dusk.
Arbor Hills Nature Preserve
There are pedestrian-only trails and trails just for off-road cyclists at the 200-acre park.
- Details: Open 5am to 11pm every day except Wednesday, when the park opens at 2pm.
- Parking/location: 6701 W. Parker Rd. in Plano.
