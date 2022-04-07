57 mins ago - Things to Do

7 walking trails near Dallas

Brianna Crane
trinity levee trail
Trinity Levee Trail. Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are a few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Bachman Lake Park Trail

Stroll along this 3.5-mile loop and watch the planes come in to Love Field Airport.

  • Details: The trail is mostly paved, and the park is open 5am to 11pm daily.
  • Parking/location: Bachman Lake Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway.
Courtesy of AllTrails
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Trinity Levee Trail

Take in the skyline views from this 13.9-mile mostly gravel loop trail.

  • Details: The trail is part of Trinity River Greenbelt Park.
  • Parking/location: Trinity River Greenbelt, 3700 Sylvan Ave.
trinity levee trail
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
White Rock Lake Park Trail

Swap our your usual neighborhood walk with this 9.4-mile strut around White Rock Lake.

  • Parking/location: 8300 E. Lawther Dr.
Cedar Ridge Preserve

There are miles of trails to choose from at the preserve.

  • 7171 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas. Go from 6:30am to dusk Tuesday through Sunday.
River Legacy Park

There are 8 miles of paved hike and bike trails and 10 miles of mountain bike trails.

  • 701 NW Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington. Open 5am to 10pm.
River Legacy Park
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Oak Cliff Nature Preserve

There are 8 miles of trails in the 121-acre preserve.

  • 2875 Pierce St. in Dallas. Open from dawn until dusk.
Two trails at a nature preserve
Some of the trails less taken at Oak Cliff Nature Preserve. Photo courtesy of Cormac West
Arbor Hills Nature Preserve

There are pedestrian-only trails and trails just for off-road cyclists at the 200-acre park.

  • Details: Open 5am to 11pm every day except Wednesday, when the park opens at 2pm.
  • Parking/location: 6701 W. Parker Rd. in Plano.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more