Where to get tested for COVID in Dallas and Fort Worth

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Maryland case counts may be lagging due to ongoing technical issues; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Dallas County opened two new COVID testing locations this week to keep up with increasing demand.

Driving the news: The number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise, and the White House has promised to have at-home COVID tests available by mail soon.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden tweeted that people looking for testing should Google "Covid test near me."

Gov. Greg Abbott has asked for the federal government to send more tests to Texas in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Yes, but: Lines are long and available appointments at pharmacies are hard to come by.

Dallas County’s newest testing locations are:

Ellis Davis Field House , 9191 S. Polk St.

, 9191 S. Polk St. 8am-8pm, Monday-Sunday

Samuell Grand Aquatics Center , 3201 Samuell Blvd.

, 3201 Samuell Blvd. 8am-5pm, Monday-Saturday

Parkland Hospital also has testing options for patients. Call 214-590-8060 for more information.

Fort Worth’s testing centers are:

TEXRail North Side Station , 3001 Decatur Ave.

, 3001 Decatur Ave. 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday

Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse , 6201 Craig St.,

, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30am Tuesday and Thursday

Como Community Center , 4660 Horne St.

, 4660 Horne St. 1-4:30pm Tuesday and Thursday

Other test resources:

The bottom line: If you can, get a PCR test. People may not test positive on rapid nasal tests until after they are infectious, which would make the tests an unreliable measure of whether it’s safe to gather, reports Axios’ Caitlin Owens.