The number of COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed over the last few weeks, fueled by holiday gatherings.

Driving the news: On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the federal government for help opening new testing sites in the state, including in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

The governor also asked the Biden administration to increase the allocation of monoclonal antibodies to Texas.

What they're saying: "The state of Texas is urging the federal government to step up in this fight and provide the resources necessary to help protect Texans," Abbott said in a news release.

The governor said the federal assistance "will help us continue to save lives and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Threat level: Dallas County public health officials raised the coronavirus risk level, saying there is a high risk of transmission as new cases spike across North Texas and the country.

U.S. coronavirus cases had already risen by nearly 30% in the two weeks before Christmas.

By the numbers: New statewide daily cases quadrupled since the beginning of December, according to Texas health data.