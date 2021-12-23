U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 27% over the last two weeks as the Omicron variant quickly became dominant, although the rise was unevenly distributed around the country.

Why it matters: The spike in cases in cities like New York and D.C. are likely a preview of what will soon hit other parts of the country.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now reporting a rolling average of more than 150,000 new cases a day, and experts say this number will only go up.

The CDC said this week that Omicron now accounts for more than 73% of U.S. cases, a nearly a six-fold increase in its share of infections in just one week.

More than 1,300 Americans are still dying of COVID every day, a 6% increase over two weeks ago. But these deaths are almost entirely from the Delta variant, as deaths lag several weeks behind infections.

The big picture: The Northeast is seeing particularly large case increases, and the South is seeing a rise as well.

Plenty of states, however, are seeing cases go down, although it's unlikely they'll escape the impact of the Omicron variant in the coming weeks.

Where it stands: New York City appears to be, once again, the epicenter of the pandemic, although D.C. has joined it.

Between the lines: Omicron's arrival signals an unprecedented number of cases in the near future, but it's much less clear what it'll mean for hospitalizations — an indicator that lags a couple of weeks behind cases.