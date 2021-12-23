Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The Omicron wave begins

Axios
Expand chart
Note: Maryland is unable to report new cases due to a technical issue; Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 27% over the last two weeks as the Omicron variant quickly became dominant, although the rise was unevenly distributed around the country.

Why it matters: The spike in cases in cities like New York and D.C. are likely a preview of what will soon hit other parts of the country.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now reporting a rolling average of more than 150,000 new cases a day, and experts say this number will only go up.

  • The CDC said this week that Omicron now accounts for more than 73% of U.S. cases, a nearly a six-fold increase in its share of infections in just one week.
  • More than 1,300 Americans are still dying of COVID every day, a 6% increase over two weeks ago. But these deaths are almost entirely from the Delta variant, as deaths lag several weeks behind infections.

The big picture: The Northeast is seeing particularly large case increases, and the South is seeing a rise as well.

  • Plenty of states, however, are seeing cases go down, although it's unlikely they'll escape the impact of the Omicron variant in the coming weeks.

Where it stands: New York City appears to be, once again, the epicenter of the pandemic, although D.C. has joined it.

Between the lines: Omicron's arrival signals an unprecedented number of cases in the near future, but it's much less clear what it'll mean for hospitalizations — an indicator that lags a couple of weeks behind cases.

  • Preliminary research continues to suggest that Omicron is causing milder illness than earlier variants.
  • Two new studies from the U.K., released yesterday, found that Omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalization, the New York Times reports. But that's mostly because Omicron tends to reinfect people who have already had COVID, not because it is inherently significantly less dangerous than the Delta variant, according to the researchers.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 22, 2021 - Health

WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming"

World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. Photo: Alexander Astafyev\TASS via Getty Images

World Health Organization Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at a briefing Tuesday that governments should prepare for "a significant surge" in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Threat level: "We can see another storm coming — Omicron is becoming, or already has become, dominant in several countries — including in Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers are doubling" and "generating previously unseen transmission rates," Kluge said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Dec 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden's COVID culpability

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In its never-ending race to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the Biden administration keeps falling behind.

Why it matters: The U.S. is facing an overwhelming surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant less than six months after President Biden celebrated "Independence from COVID-⁠19," and experts say the administration could have done more to better prepare the country.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests — FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates — Harris tests negative after contact with staff member who has COVID.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow